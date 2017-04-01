Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Firs School Year 4 pupils visited the Countess of Chester Country Park to help with a tree planting scheme run by The Land Trust.

The Land Trust is working in partnership with The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) to manage the park for local communities.

Their aim is to make green open spaces, such as the country park, even better for communities and nature.

Headteacher at The Firs School in Plas Newton Lane, Lucy Davies, said: “This project is in line with our status as an eco school and the children throughly enjoyed the experience and the organisers said they had never had such hard workers!

“The class managed to plant 90 trees in an hour and this included digging the holes from scratch.”