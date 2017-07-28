Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than £1,100 has been raised by energetic staff at Businesscomparison.com who climbed the three Yorkshire peaks in under 12 hours to raise funds for Hope House children’s hospice.

It takes the total amount raised in fundraising and sponsorship for the charity by the Chester-based business comparison website to £6,400.

Since March, workers at the Fintech firm, named as Cheshire’s Start-up of the Year in 2016, have been busy with cake sales, sponsored runs and business challenges to fundraise for the charity that provides care and support to young people who are life limited and their families from Cheshire, Shropshire, North and Mid-Wales.

The team braved bad weather conditions on July 15 and 16 to complete the challenge that incorporates the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, in under 12 hours.

Forming part of the Pennine range, the Yorkshire Three Peaks route is 24-miles long, and includes 5,200ft (1,585m) of ascent.

Customer support manager Helena Shoob, who organised the activity, said: “Hope House is our chosen charity for 2017 and we’ve been busy fundraising for them over the past few months with a range of activities.

“This was the trickiest so far with individuals battling the elements and overcoming bad knees, diabetes and asthma to succeed. So far, the team have really thrown themselves into our fundraising and we’re very grateful to family and friends who’ve supported us in our efforts.

“We hope to raise even more funds to support Hope House with their incredible work in the future and we are busy planning a charity ladies night event to take place at Duttons later this month.”

Hope House currently provides care and support to children affected by conditions so serious they are not expected to live longer than early adulthood.

Hope House provide specialist nursing and palliative care at home, in the community and at Hope House, with a focus on emotional and practical help to parents and other family members.

It costs Hope House £6 million every year to maintain their services and they receive just one month’s funding from statutory bodies.

Area fundraiser for Hope House, Nicola Sciarrillo, said: “The team at Businesscomparison.com are certainly pro-active when it comes to fundraising and we always look forward to seeing what activity or event will be next on their calendar.

“We are thrilled that Businesscomparison.com are sponsoring our charity ball which takes place at The Pavilion Suite on Chester Racecourse in November and feel privileged that the team have chosen to support us this year.

“Hope House simply wouldn’t exist without the support of our local communities.”