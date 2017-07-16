Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Chester firefighters have raised more than £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support by cycling 1,000 miles in nine and a half days.

The team consisting of watch manager Paul Donaghy, firefighter James Tennant and firefighter John Turner set out from Lands End.

Their aim was to each raise £1,000 pounds by riding 1,000 miles to represent the 1,000 people a day diagnosed with cancer.

The challenge was devised by watch manager Paul Donaghy whose father is currently under going treatment for cancer.

Having witnessed first hand the magnificent care and support offered by Macmillan Cancer Support, Paul wanted to give something back to Macmillan.

A keen cyclist, Paul enlisted the support of James and John and the challenge was set to ride 1,000 miles from Lands End to John O’Groats.

The team arrived safely in John O’Groats having completed their 1,000 mile end to end challenge in nine and a half days which raised £5,232.

The team would like to thank everyone who supported them by helping to fundraise, bake cakes and who donated to such a worthwhile cause.

To donate go to Just Giving and search Macmillan 1000 End 2 End or text LEJO86 £5 or £10 to 70070 for free.