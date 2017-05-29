Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews in Chester recently made a 94-year-old woman’s day after they replaced her traditional chip pan with a brand new deep fat fryer.

Firefighter Richard Whitley, who is on Red Watch at Chester Fire Station, visited Alice Humphreys, of Park Street, Chester, as part of the service’s ‘safe and well’ visits programme.

The programme offers visits to residents aged over 65, or those referred to by partner agencies, with firefighters giving advice to people on how to avoid fires. They also give advice on a range of other things such as how to avoid slips, trips and falls, bowel cancer screening and advice on how to stop smoking.

When Richard visited Mrs Humphreys he noticed that she was still cooking her chips in a traditional chip pan, which is a fire risk, so he popped back the next day with a brand new deep fat fryer which she was delighted with.

He said: “Traditional chip pans can catch fire very easily and are a fire risk in any house. A thermostat controlled modern deep fat fryer is a much safer way of making chips.

“Alice was extremely happy with the fryer, if not slightly shocked that she had a fire engine parked outside her flat!”

To book a ‘safe and well’ visit please visit www.cheshirefire.gov.uk or call 0800 3890053.