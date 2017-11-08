Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC host Wrexham at the Swansway Stadium tonight, and expect their largest home crowd in three years for the highly-anticipated cross-border derby.

Police patrols will be operating in the area around the stadium especially since it's the first clash between the two sides to take place without the safe travel 'bubble' restrictions since the teams have met following Chester's reformation in 2010.

After the match, which kicks off at 7.45pm, roads around the stadium will be closed to traffic, to halfway up Bumpers Lane and a section along Sovereign Way.

All cars in the main car park will exit at the back of the car park onto Sovereign Way and then onto Sealand Road at its junction next to the Jaguar car showroom.

Additional police patrols will be in operation as supporters leave the ground post-match.