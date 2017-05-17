Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC played host to the Chester and District Junior Football League finals on May 6 and 7.

A long-standing event, the highlight of the junior league calendar saw teams from across Chester and district competing in entertaining games over the two days.

It was a fantastic example of grassroots football watched by hundreds of supporters.

C&DJFL committee would like to thank Freedome at Cheshire Oaks for its generous sponsorship this season, Olympic Trophies for their excellent trophy service and all of its affiliated clubs for their commitment and support to C&DJFL.