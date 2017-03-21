Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester FC ‘fan’ was caught with an eight-inch flare down his pants as he tried to get into the derby clash with Tranmere Rovers.

Jordan Franklin, of Sycamore Drive, Lache, was searched by police outside the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium before the game on March 3.

The 19-year-old claimed he was going to give the firework back to his mate once inside.

He has been banned from going to football matches for three years.

Franklin admitted a charge of possession of a flare at a sporting event at Chester Magistrates Court on Tuesday (March 21).

He and his mates had been drinking in the Chichester Arms before the Friday night game, which was shown live on BT Sport.

They made their way down to the Cop park off Sealand Road where police spotted him lighting a smoke grenade.

Officers kept tabs on a group of six males as they made their way to the stadium.

(Photo: Jason Roberts)

Rob Youds, prosecuting, said Franklin denied he had thrown the grenade on being searched at the ground.

Mr Youds said: “But when he was asked if he had anything else on him he said he had another flare down his trousers.

“When interviewed by police he said his friend was going to let it off during the game as it was being televised which doesn’t happen very often.

“His mate had panicked. Mr Franklin offered to hold it for him and was going to give it back to him when they got inside.”

Franklin, who had no previous convictions, was handed a three-year football banning order by magistrates.

The 19-year-old admitted in his police interview it would ‘help keep him out of trouble’.

On top of the FBO, he was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs as well as a £30 victim surcharge.