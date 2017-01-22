Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have condemned the racist abuse from the stands during the derby clash with Wrexham.

A man was arrested for a 'racially aggravated public order offence' at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Saturday (January 21).

Club CEO Mark Maguire said it 'contradicts the fundamental principles which make this great club what it is'.

Wrexham player Ntumba Massanka tweeted he had been the target of the abuse.

Mr Maguire said: "On receiving the allegation, the matter was immediately dealt with by both our security staff and Cheshire Police.



"As a result, an individual was arrested and removed from the ground.



"It is inappropriate at this point to comment on the details of what is an ongoing police investigation.



"However, it goes without saying that – as a community football club – we are fiercely proud of our inclusive approach, and we utterly condemn any behaviour which contradicts the fundamental principles which make this great club what it is."

A fiercely contested match between the cross-border rivals ended 1-1.

Cheshire Police said it was the only arrest made during the force's matchday operation.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm a man was arrested in relation to a racially aggravated public order offence.

"Officers are investigating the incident. He was the only arrest at yesterday's game."