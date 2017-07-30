Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bus company wanting to sell its city centre bus depot for student housing has lodged a planning application for a replacement facility on Chester FC ’s car park.

Stagecoach has a conditional agreement to sell its Liverpool Road depot with Watkin Jones lined up to build the 350-bed scheme if planning consent is granted.

The bus company previously revealed negotiations were ongoing to secure an alternative depot site with a planning application now lodged with Flintshire County Council targeting a disused area of car park at Chester FC’s Swansway Chester Stadium.

There would be a bus maintenance workshop, bus chassis wash and bus wash plus associated parking and infrastructure.

A document accompanying the application states: “The proposed development site is in Chester , covered by both Cheshire West and Chester Council and Flintshire County Council.

“The site lies within the settlement limits of Chester as defined by the current Cheshire West and Chester Local Plan map and Flintshire Unitary Development Plan.”

It adds: “The site is currently a vacant brownfield site being a disused area of car parking adjacent to Chester City Football Club’s Deva Stadium.”

The building frame and roof would be finished in profiled aluminium cladding. In terms of height, the unit is double height which is said to reflect other commercial buildings within the vicinity of the site.

“This allows for high doors required for the type of vehicle to be used,” says the document.

Last month Watkin Jones held an exhibition at Northgate Arena where details were revealed about the Liverpool Road student accommodation project which would be alongside the developer’s existing 128-bed student scheme in Victoria Road.

Information provided by the developer states: “The proposal is for a development on the site which is currently used by the Stagecoach depot and which bridges Liverpool Road and Victoria Road to the north of Chester city centre.

“The Watkin Jones Group propose to redevelop the site for purpose-built managed student accommodation in the form of both studio and cluster spaces (circa 351 units) including associated facilities such as reception area, common room, cycle store, refuse store and plant room.

“We envision a new high quality development with improved public realm. However, our plans are still at an evolving stage and we want to listen to the views and aspirations of the local community before our ideas for the site are developed further.”

The scheme would include space for six cars, ‘generous’ external space within the site and public realm enhancements along Liverpool Road and Victoria Road. The developer says issues for consideration include the potential impact on the setting and aesthetic of adjacent listed buildings, most notably the George and Dragon pub, and the impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area and community.