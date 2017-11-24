Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire and online based fashion store Olivia May has used a non-professional Chester model to showcase its autumn/winter 2017 collection.

Owner Ann Whorrall has curated a wearable selection of high-fashion pieces and chosen the store’s own assistant buyer to model for oliviamay.org.

Holly Foden from Chester is 24-years-old and has worked for Olivia May for two years, since graduating from Manchester Metropolitan University with a degree in fashion design and technology.

At 5ft 4, it is unlikely that Holly would be considered tall enough to be a professional fashion model but she looks fantastic in the Olivia May photos, taken by photographer Kerry Gardner.

Kerry, 28, from Helsby has also worked for Olivia May for two years, on photography and design work, including web design. After managing her own photography business Kerry originally came to work at Olivia May on a temporary contract and has never left!

Owner Ann is as passionate about creating opportunities for young people as she is about fashion. A mum of four daughters, with a background in teaching, Ann has an ethos of ‘keeping it real’ by providing opportunities for young people to gain experience in the fashion industry.

For the shoot, which took place in Helsby, Holly wore pieces from the Rundholz Dip AW17 collection, which is now available in store and online. The stunning colour and camouflage make up was applied by the talented model herself.

Holly said: “There is no such thing as an average day in this job. I absolutely love it. I help with stock inventory, buying and the collections, as well as with editing and uploading images, so it was really special to have the opportunity to pose for some of them myself.”