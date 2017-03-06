Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A talented young farmer from Chester has been chosen to take part in the Co-op’s Farming Pioneers programme – the retailer’s unique training course that nurtures young agricultural talent.

James Speed, 27, who is a director of the 200-herd dairy farm Twomills in Woodbank, was subject to a rigorous selection process in order to earn his place.

First launched in April 2016, Co-op Farming Pioneers was created with the aim of developing 60 of the agricultural industry’s future leaders over a period of two years, equipping participants with the knowledge, business skills and personal awareness to develop growing, resilient businesses, which will thrive in a fast-changing world.

The Co-op’s head of agriculture Ciara Gorst said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming James into the 2017 Farming Pioneers programme. For these young people, it really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where they’ll have a chance to learn from some of the agriculture industry’s leading lights, share their experiences and adopt these principles in the businesses they have a stake in.

“They will be exposed to some high profile challenging situations and we look forward to seeing the new group gain the range of new skills and build the contacts which will last throughout their careers, just as those in the first group are doing.”

Ciara continued: “The Co-op Farming Pioneers programme is part of our long-term commitment to supporting British agriculture, and an important part in developing our relationships, both present and future, with our farming supply base.

“We know participants gain huge insight into the business skills needed to compete on a world market and will complete the programme with a greater understanding of the whole supply chain and its relationship to value creation.”

James commented: “I’m very excited to be one of this year’s Farming Pioneers – it’s a unique opportunity to gain an insight into the Co-op’s supply chain.”