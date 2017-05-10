Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester families are being sought to swap their homes and lifestyles for the second series of a popular Channel 5 reality show.

Rich House Poor House, which sees two families on different budgets exchange their entire lives for a week, was such a huge hit when it aired earlier this year, Channel 5 have commissioned it for a second series.

The show is billed as ‘a real life Air B&B arrangement’ and although there is a big contrast in the participating families’ financial circumstances, both are matched by the things they have in common.

Scott Thomson of Hat Trick Productions, who produce the show, said he was keen to find local people who could take part.

“The ambition of the programme is to look at how much money matters to happiness through the eyes of the two families experiencing life at the other end of the wealth divide,” he said. “The families’ perspectives give a thought-provoking and fascinating insight on how we live our lives.

“The series is insightful with genuine purpose but it’s also entertaining, heart-warming and uplifting,” he added. “However different their financial circumstances are, the two families in each programme have shared values and common ground that they discover across the week’s swap.”

If you want to take part in the show, email RHPH@hattrick.com or 0207 184 7716