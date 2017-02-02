Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The last thing any man wants when he gets down on one knee is for the object of his affections to do a runner.

So in many ways it made sense for Lewis Mitchell to pop the question in a locked room at Escapism Chester.

Happily for Lewis, his new bride-to-be Briony Davies was just as head over heels for his quirky proposal as she is for him and her answer was a resounding yes.

Lewis, who is from Chester, settled on the unusual location after much deliberation about how to propose without alerting her suspicions as to why he was behaving differently in the run-up to his grand gesture.

Relying on the element of total surprise, he arranged for his unsuspecting girlfriend and her clued-up sister to try to break out of an escape room in which he was hiding in a secret spot.

The team from Escapism Chester – which is one of three escape rooms in the city – played cupid by giving Briony a few hints to crack the codes which would unlock the door behind which Lewis was waiting with the ring.

Lewis told The Chronicle: “It was a weird feeling waiting in the room on my own and what was probably 30 minutes locked away waiting for the puzzles to be completed felt a lot longer.

"Having planned the proposal for a good month keeping it secret, I was happy when she said yes!

"Probably because I’d been so worried about slipping up beforehand."

As soon as Briony said yes, Michael Buble's dulcet tones were blasted over the speakers and the celebrations began.

Now the loved-up couple – who have been together four years and bought a house in Mynydd Isa last year – are busy planning their wedding at Soughton Hall in Mold in April 2018.