If you are getting withdrawal symptoms after most of the shops closed their doors for Christmas Day, never fear - Boxing Day is almost here.

December 26 is traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year as many sales get under way.

However, there is quite a variation in opening times across many of the big names and some of the stores don't actually open at all.

To help you in your bargain hunting, here is our handy guide to the opening hours of many of the major stores in Chester and Ellesmere Port this Boxing Day:

Aldi, Bumpers Lane, Chester - closed

Aldi, Tarvin Road, Chester - closed

Aldi, Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port - closed

Asda, Grange Road, Ellesmere Port - 9am-6pm

Asda, Greyhound Retail Park, Chester - 9am-6pm

B&M, Forum Shopping Centre, Chester - 10am-4pm

B&M, Station Road, Ellesmere Port - 9am-6pm

Boots, Foregate Street, Chester - open 8am-6pm

Chester Market Hall, Princess Street, Chester - closed

Corks Out, Watergate Street, Chester - 11am-7pm

Debenhams (Browns of Chester), Eastgate Street, Chester - open 8am-5pm

Disney Store, Foregate Street, Chester - open 9am-6pm

H&M, Coliseum Shopping Park, Ellesmere Port - open 9am-6pm

HMV, Foregate Street, Chester - open 10am-5pm

Jaeger, Eastgate Row South, Chester - open 9.30am-4pm

John Lewis, Greyhound Retail Park, Chester - closed

Lakeland Fine Leather, Eastgate Row, Chester - open 10am-4pm

Marks & Spencer, Foregate Street, Chester - 10am-5pm

Marks & Spencer, Cheshire Oaks - open 8am-6pm

Morrisons, Liverpool Road, Chester - open 9am-5pm

Morrisons, Chester Road, Ellesmere Port - open 9am-5pm

New Look, Coliseum Shopping Park, Ellesmere Port - open 8am-7pm

New Look, Eastgate Street, Chester - open 8am-6pm

Primark, Foregate Street, Chester - open 9am-6pm

Sainsbury’s, Caldy Valley Road, Chester - 9am-5pm

Sainsbury’s, Kinsey Road, Ellesmere Port - 9am-5pm

Tesco, Broughton Shopping Park - open 9am-6pm

Tesco, Frodsham Square, Chester - open 9am-6pm

Tesco, Sealand Road, Chester - closed

Toycraft, Watergate Street, Chester - closed

Waitrose, Boughton, Chester - closed

Waltons of Chester, The Cross, Chester - closed

Waterstone’s, Eastgate Row, Chester - open 10am-5pm

WH Smith, Foregate Street, Chester - open 10am-5pm

Wilko, Foregate Street, Chester - open 10am-5pm