Christmas Day is almost here but there is still time to pick up those last minute gifts or get the food shopping done.
Thankfully, most of the major shops will be open on Christmas Eve but you need to bear in mind that while it may be a Saturday, the times they close vary quite considerably.
To help you have a stress free conclusion to the festive shopping season, here is our handy guide to the opening hours of many of the major stores in Chester and Ellesmere Port this Christmas Eve:
Aldi, Bumpers Lane, Chester - 8am-6pm
Aldi, Tarvin Road, Chester - 8am-6pm
Aldi, Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port - 8am-6pm
Asda, Grange Road, Ellesmere Port - open until 7pm
Asda, Greyhound Retail Park, Chester - open until 7pm
B&M, Forum Shopping Centre, Chester - 8am-5pm
B&M, Station Road, Ellesmere Port - 7am-5pm
Boots, Foregate Street, Chester - open 8.30am-6.30pm
Boots, The Coliseum, Ellesmere Port - open 8am-5pm
Chester Market Hall, Princess Street, Chester - open 8am-5pm
Corks Out, Watergate Street, Chester - 9am-10pm
Debenhams (Browns of Chester), Eastgate Street, Chester - open 8am-5pm
Disney Store, Foregate Street, Chester - open 9am-6pm
HMV, Foregate Street, Chester - open 8am-5pm
Jaeger, Chester - open 9.30am-4pm
John Lewis, Greyhound Retail Park, Chester - open 9am-5pm
Lakeland Fine Leather, Eastgate Row, Chester - open 9.30am-4pm
Marks & Spencer, Foregate Street, Chester - 7am-5pm
Marks & Spencer, Cheshire Oaks - open 6am-5pm
Morrisons, Liverpool Road, Chester - open 6am-6pm
Morrisons, Chester Road, Ellesmere Port - open 6am-6pm
New Look, Eastgate Street, Chester - open 8am-4pm
Primark, Foregate Street, Chester - open 8.30am-5pm
Sainsbury’s, Caldy Valley Road, Chester - 6am-6pm
Sainsbury’s, Kinsey Road, Ellesmere Port - 6am-6pm
Tesco, Broughton Shopping Park - open until 7pm
Tesco, Frodsham Square, Chester - open 7am-7pm
Toycraft, Watergate Street, Chester - open 9am-3 or 4pm
Waitrose, Boughton, Chester - 7am-5pm
Waterstone’s, Eastgate Row, Chester - open 9am-5pm
WH Smith, Foregate Street, Chester - open 7.30am-6pm
Wilko, Foregate Street, Chester - open 8am-5pm