Christmas Day is almost here but there is still time to pick up those last minute gifts or get the food shopping done.

Thankfully, most of the major shops will be open on Christmas Eve but you need to bear in mind that while it may be a Saturday, the times they close vary quite considerably.

To help you have a stress free conclusion to the festive shopping season, here is our handy guide to the opening hours of many of the major stores in Chester and Ellesmere Port this Christmas Eve:

Aldi, Bumpers Lane, Chester - 8am-6pm

Aldi, Tarvin Road, Chester - 8am-6pm

Aldi, Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port - 8am-6pm

Asda, Grange Road, Ellesmere Port - open until 7pm

Asda, Greyhound Retail Park, Chester - open until 7pm

B&M, Forum Shopping Centre, Chester - 8am-5pm

B&M, Station Road, Ellesmere Port - 7am-5pm

Boots, Foregate Street, Chester - open 8.30am-6.30pm

Boots, The Coliseum, Ellesmere Port - open 8am-5pm

Chester Market Hall, Princess Street, Chester - open 8am-5pm

Corks Out, Watergate Street, Chester - 9am-10pm

Debenhams (Browns of Chester), Eastgate Street, Chester - open 8am-5pm

Disney Store, Foregate Street, Chester - open 9am-6pm

HMV, Foregate Street, Chester - open 8am-5pm

Jaeger, Chester - open 9.30am-4pm

John Lewis, Greyhound Retail Park, Chester - open 9am-5pm

Lakeland Fine Leather, Eastgate Row, Chester - open 9.30am-4pm

Marks & Spencer, Foregate Street, Chester - 7am-5pm

Marks & Spencer, Cheshire Oaks - open 6am-5pm

Morrisons, Liverpool Road, Chester - open 6am-6pm

Morrisons, Chester Road, Ellesmere Port - open 6am-6pm

New Look, Eastgate Street, Chester - open 8am-4pm

Primark, Foregate Street, Chester - open 8.30am-5pm

Sainsbury’s, Caldy Valley Road, Chester - 6am-6pm

Sainsbury’s, Kinsey Road, Ellesmere Port - 6am-6pm

Tesco, Broughton Shopping Park - open until 7pm

Tesco, Frodsham Square, Chester - open 7am-7pm

Toycraft, Watergate Street, Chester - open 9am-3 or 4pm

Waitrose, Boughton, Chester - 7am-5pm

Waterstone’s, Eastgate Row, Chester - open 9am-5pm

WH Smith, Foregate Street, Chester - open 7.30am-6pm

Wilko, Foregate Street, Chester - open 8am-5pm