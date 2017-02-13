Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a chilly weekend Chester and Ellesmere Port residents can look forward to a much warmer week.

Spring seems to be on the way across the region with temperatures looking to hit double figures, according to the Met Office.

The unseasonably warm weather will be a welcome change for those who experienced wintry showers on Saturday.

However despite a clear and sunny day today, thick cloud cover for the rest of the week means a warm but grey outlook.

The Met Office said Wednesday to Friday will be ‘generally cloudy with some showery outbreaks; heavy at times.’

The warmest day this week will be Friday with temperatures likely to reach 11 °C in the afternoon.

Last weekend the region experienced minimum temperatures of -3 °C along with wintry showers and a brisk easterly wind.