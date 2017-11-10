Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

St Werburgh’s and St Columbas Primary school was full of excitement and amazing sounds on Sunday, November 5.

Children from over 30 schools from Chester and Ellesmere Port took part in a singing workshop, recording a song which has been specially written for the AmaSing projects by the brilliant composer Andrew Smith called Live My Life to the Full.

It is an inspiring, uplifting pop song and has been written in aid of the charity Macmillan Cancer support which AmaSing as a CIC company is supporting this year.

Along with the primary school children, students from The Chester Catholic High School, University of Chester Education students and West Cheshire College Media students came to support the project.

Director of AmaSing Rachael Borman stated: “It has been a fantastic morning - the children have been brilliant and have sung so well.

“We are delighted with the sound they have created and hope the song we have produced will sell lots to make money for this worthy cause and help support people and their families who are suffering with this horrible illness.

“Andy wrote this song taking inspiration from his own life as he is a cancer survivor and wanted his song to portray a positive message that things can get better even when it feels like it can’t.”

Many children and adults within the projects have been affected by cancer and so AmaSing recognises the importance of supporting this charity and through their performances at Storyhouse in March are donating £1 for every ticket sold to Macmillan.

Macmillan volunteering services manager North West England Elaine Smithies stated: “We know that there are over 2.5 million people who have cancer diagnosis, which means that’s most of us knows somebody in our community who has been affected by cancer.

“Macmillan Cancer Support can provide services within our community through our nurses, GPs, Allied Health Professionals and our wonderful volunteers.

“To have AmaSing, the brilliant young people in our schools, and the local community coming together to raise money for Macmillan is incredible, and it means we will be able to support more people living with cancer.”

The song Live My Life to the Full is going to be released on iTunes in the next couple of weeks so watch this space.

Alongside this later in November, 1000 children will be singing the song and with this recording are planning to enter Britain’s Got Talent.

For more information on AmaSing see their websitewww.amasing.org.uk.

Tickets for their concerts in March are already selling fast and can be bought from Storyhouse or access the ticket link from the AmaSing website.