Two long-time friends from Chester are taking on 12 half-marathons for their chosen charity Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Glenda Jewsbury, of Blacon and Tracy Millar, of Newton, have been friends for 50 years.

Their aim is to make more people aware of this chronic condition and raise funding for research and treatment.

The duo are hoping to raise £1,000 and have raised £805 towards their target so far.

They have done this via several different methods, including bag packing at various retail stores, sponsors, and baking for local cake sales.

The charity offered the pair two places in the Great North Run in order to raise the sufficient funds needed to meet their target.

This event takes place in September, marking their 9th run of the year.

They have already completed the Chester Half Marathon and will be doing the metric marathon in October.

A family member has suffered with this condition since 2011 and by raising money, new medication and treatments could be developed in order to help give people with this condition currently, and in the future a better quality of life.

Over the course of a year, they will be running 12 half marathons – equating to one per month.

This started in January with the Four Villages Half Marathon.