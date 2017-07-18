Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester drug dealer swallowed 14 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine to avoid police officers catching him.

But Gregory Dean's attempts to hide them were futile, and the 43-year-old from Queen's Place was jailed for three years and 10 months yesterday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Chester Crown Court heard how on Sunday, June 16, undercover officers patrolling an area well known for drug dealing on Queen’s Street spotted Dean as he headed to Queen’s Place.



As officers approached him and identified themselves, Dean threw a small quantity of drugs in the canal and could then be heard making swallowing noises.

Despite officers maintaining control of him and shouting for him to spit out the drugs he had swallowed, he refused.



When an ambulance arrived, Dean admitted he had swallowed 14 bags of drugs and an officer recovered four bags from the canal.



Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Despite Dean thinking he was invincible in dealing drugs and could get away with concealing them, he is now where he belongs and serving time behind bars.



“I want to thank the public for their help in providing us with any information they have and want to further encourage them to continue to come forward. Together we can help stop drugs being on our streets.



“Officers regularly patrol this area and we will continue to do so to prevent dealers from blighting the community with drugs. Make no mistake about it, you will be caught.”



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.