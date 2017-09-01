Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 20-year-old driver who rammed a pedestrian during a road rage attack in Chester city centre has today (Friday, September 1) been jailed for nine years.

Elliot Rollins, from Linksway, Upton , deliberately drove at a 22-year-old man, from Ellesmere Port , who was standing on a pavement near Chester Railway Station .

The victim suffered such injuries to his leg that he may never fully recover.

Rollins was sentenced to nine years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court. He had been found guilty of a Section 18 wounding with intent the previous day.

The victim had been out with friends in Chester city centre on Saturday, August 20, 2016. As they left the Live Rooms music venue in the early hours of Sunday, they crossed the road towards the train station.

A car approached them at speed and the group became involved in an argument with the driver, Rollins, which escalated.

Rollins drove at the group, who were standing on the pavement and hit the victim. He received serious injuries to his leg and was taken first to the Countess of Chester Hospital , before being transferred to The Royal Liverpool Hospital.

DC Andy Manson, of Cheshire Police , said: “The injury was so severe he has had to have numerous operations and he may never recover fully. The decision Rollins made in that moment has had serious consequences. I hope he now realises the consequences of his actions that night.”