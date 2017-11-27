Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester doctor has been banned from driving after reaching speeds of up to 100mph and crashing into the back of a car then fleeing the scene.

Ian Stuart Grieve, a GP at a practice in Chester, was driving his Audi Quattro on the A55 during the early evening of February 9 while he was suffering from what was described as 'a hypermanic episode'.

Grieve, of Holyhead, admitted dangerous driving at Caenarfon Crown Court, our sister paper The Daily Post reports.

The 35-year-old has had four previous convictions for speeding since November 2013.

Matthew Curtis, prosecuting, said that on Rhuallt Hill he had swerved past a car on the inside lane causing one motorist to call police.

A short time later, at St George, he drove into the back of a BMW which was overtaking a lorry towing a trailer.

The smash caused serious damage to the BMW but the driver was able to avoid a collision with any other vehicles; however, it collided with the central barrier.

Grieve abandoned his vehicle and was later seen walking on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 by a police officer who took him to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

Oliver Jarvis, defending, said Grieve had had a stressful week at work but accepted he should have managed his condition better.

“He has shown high levels of remorse and understand the consequences of his behaviour,” he said.

The lawyer added Grieve faced a General Medical Council inquiry about his fitness to practice which could affect his career prospects.

Banning him from driving for 16 months Judge Niclas Parry said: “Your decision to get behind the wheel was a grossly irresponsible act.

“What followed was a series of dangerous manoeuvres and you drove into the back of another vehicle.

“You caused serious damage but mercifully caused only minor injuries.”

The judge added the matter was aggravated by the previous convictions for speeding.

“They show a concerning lack of respect to other road users,” he said.

Grieve was also handed a 12-month community order and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid community work.

He must also £1,200 costs and take an extended retest before getting behind the wheel of a car again.