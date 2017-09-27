Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A well-attended book signing was held at Waterstones in Chester to launch a new book Unseen Chester, compiled by a retired GP.

The author, Dr Derek Stanley, is married with two children and four grandchildren all living in Chester.

He was born in Birkenhead and educated at St Anselm’s College.

He qualified in medicine at Trinity College, Dublin, where he also graduated with a BA degree in history and fine arts.

He came to Chester in 1972 to join an established practice in Flookersbrook and worked as a GP in Hoole for more than 20 years before taking up a post as a North West regional medical adviser and trainer.

He also taught medical students at the University of Liverpool for ten years.

Dr Stanley has always been interested in local history and has collected postcards and old photographs for many years.

He has previously had three books published on Dublin and one on County Wicklow in the Images of Ireland series.

This is his first book on Chester, using old photographs and postcards from his own personal collection giving a ‘look back in time’.

There is informative text with each image and he hopes the book will be enjoyed by all residents and visitors to Chester.