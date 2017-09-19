Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Chester DJs want to recreate their holiday experience by holding a three hour disco cruise on the River Dee.

Jono Robertson, Adam Shenton and Liam Bulloch were so 'blown away' by the boat parties they experienced at the Suncébeat Festival in Croatia that they decided to do the same in their hometown - and booked the Lady Diana showboat when they were still sitting on the beach.

Dee Sea Rhythms, which will be held on Friday October 6 promises 'a splendid evening of disco, groove and a little bit of sushi' when it sets sail from The Groves at 7.30pm.

Jono told The Chronicle: "We just want to provide a different party experience for people in Chester trying to replicate what we experienced in Croatia for anyone that wants to join us on the night.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

"We have people coming from Austria to join us because we made some amazing friends on our trip. We'd love as many people to join us on our fun voyage down the great River Dee, and it's on the eve of the famous Liverpool Disco Festival.

"After the cruise we'll be heading to Commonhall St Social for an after party."

There is limited space on the boat so booking tickets is advised. They cost £10 and are available at Commonhall St Social and clothing store Lily Vintage on Bridge Street.