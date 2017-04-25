Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Individuals, charitable trusts and a range of businesses and other Cheshire organisations have been thanked for their generosity in helping Deafness Support Network (DSN) reach a £75,000 fundraising milestone in just over 12 months.

To celebrate, DSN hosted an open day at the Chester Deaf Centre to introduce visitors to their plans for the upcoming year yesterday (Monday, April 24).

Organisations that have supported DSN during the year include the University of Chester, the Ursula Keyes Trust, Chester Soup Kitchen Charity and the Anne, Duchess of Westminster charity.

All donated funds go directly towards maintaining and improving the extensive range of services DSN provides to service users of all ages.

Fundraising manager Rhys Edwards said: “Community initiatives and fundraising events are so important to DSN and help us to continue to deliver exceptional services our consumers now expect. We were overwhelmed by all the support we have received from businesses and organisations.”

For more information about how you can support DSN visit www.dsnonline.co.uk .