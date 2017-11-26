Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major redevelopment of Chester Deaf Centre has been submitted to planning chiefs.

The much-loved community facility based on South View Road is set for a DIY SOS-style facelift and reconfiguration if plans are approved when they reach Cheshire West and Chester Council planning committee in the new year.

As part of the new-look centre, the building will be extended, facilities completely refurbished and improvements made to the accessibility of the venue, as well as cosmetic improvements.

Bob Birchall is the CEO of Deafness Support Network (DSN), a charity which is based at the centre and provides services to people with hearing loss across the whole of Cheshire .

He said: “This is a significant step for us, as we strive to improve the quality of premises and services for the communities we serve.

"The Chester Deaf Centre is wholly owned by the D/deaf community, and is a much used and well-loved building."

In addition to being used by the Chester & District Committee for Deaf People, and as a centre for service delivery for DSN, the hall is used for a variety of activities across the wider community, and is central to the delivery of improved health and well-being, and in combatting social isolation and loneliness.

“This is a really exciting time,” added Mr Birchall. “Across the country, Deaf clubs are facing difficult times, and a battle to survive, but Chester continues to thrive. The Chester Deaf Club is a vibrant centre for the whole community, and it is great to be looking to the future and the continued growth of the centre.”

DSN is now exploring a variety of fundraising avenues, and would like to hear from businesses, community members and fundraisers to help and support the redevelopment in any way possible over the coming year.

“We certainly believe our community can really help us get this off the ground by volunteering their time and expertise – we’d love to have their help!”

To find out more about our plans or to discuss how you may be able to help, please contact Bob at bbirchall@dsnonline.co.uk.