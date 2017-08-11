Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dancer from Chester could be partnered with one of the main celebrities on this year's new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Only a handful of famous faces have so far been announced for this year's show, but former Bishop Heber High School student Chloe Hewitt from Nomansheath is hotly tipped to be one of the professional dance partners.

Chloe, who made it through to the 2013 semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent with her dance partner AJ Pritchard, appeared on last year's series of Strictly as part of the group routines, and has been part of the show's Live Tour which kicked off earlier this year.

And she was partnered with TV presenter Gethin Jones for last year's Strictly Christmas Special.

Chloe, whose dad used to work as a farmer for the Duke of Westminster, began dancing lessons at the age of seven, and was inspired to do it after watching the first series of Strictly when she was eight.

She was barely a teenager when she teamed up with AJ, who was seen on last year's Strictly as the partner of Claudia Fragapane, and he and Chloe went on to win the National Youth Latin Championships for three years in a row as well as the British Open Youth Latin Championships and the European Youth Latin Championships. They made it through to the semi-finals of TV's Britain's Got Talent with a sizzling Latin routine in 2013.

So far the confirmed celebrities taking part in Strictly Come Dancing are Saturdays singer Mollie King, presenter Ruth Langsford, actress Gemma Atkinson and Eastenders star Davood Ghadami.