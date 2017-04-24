Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester came under attack from a fire breathing dragon at the weekend - but thankfully a hero was on hand to save the day.

Crowds piled into the Town Hall Square on Sunday, attracted both by the spring sunshine and the chance to see St George do battle with a mighty beast on the day that bears the patron saint’s name.

Chester artist Russell Kirk retold the St George legend through street tournaments in the city centre.

Children from local primary schools joined the minstrels, knights and jesters bringing the story to life as it moved around the city in a pageant of colour and sound.

Local schools which took part included Hoole All Saints, Kelsall, Chester Bluecoat and Mill View Primary.