Chester-based credit card firm MBNA has achieved the 20th position in the large company category in the latest Great Place to Work rankings, in its third year of participating in the survey.

The honour was confirmed at an awards ceremony held in London on 3 May 2017.

MBNA has maintained its position in the top 20 amidst increased competition, with 37 companies this year included in the large company category.

Through Great Place to Work, MBNA surveyed its employees on their views and opinions about life at the company. It is a confidential survey open to all employees. The survey examines employees’ relationships with the company, their colleagues, and the work itself, and measures levels of engagement.

MBNA chief executive Ian O’Doherty said: “Being named as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years is a real honour and achievement, especially at a time of such significant change for our business. The survey results show once again that our approach to employee engagement is working. The fact that we are once again in the top 20 shows we are consistently hitting high standards, which is something for our whole team to celebrate.

“This external accolade also comes hot on the heels of MBNA being voted Credit Card Provider of the Year by customers at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards for the fourth year in a row, so we really couldn’t be more proud.”

Great Place to Work UK is part of a global research, consulting and training practice that helps organisations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of high-trust workplace cultures.

With several hundred UK firms participating, Great Place to Work published a list of the Top 100 companies to work for. The list is divided into small, medium and large companies.