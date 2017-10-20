Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If anyone ever deserved to be used as a poster girl and boy for the institution of marriage, it is Chester couple Betty and Robert Hughes.

Bob ‘n’ Bet, as they are better known, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at their home in Dodleston on Wednesday (October 18).

Bob, who is now 98, and Betty, 89, were wed at St Mary’s Church in Dodleston and have lived in the village for most of their married life.

They are proud to claim the title of the longest standing residents in Dodleston!

They have three boys - Phillip, Robert and Richard; five grandchildren - Paula, Suzanne, Sian, Donna and Chris; and seven great grandchildren.

The family marked this incredible milestone with a celebration at The Cheshire Cat.