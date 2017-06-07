Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legal action is being taken to evict Travellers from council land next to the Asda supermarket on Chester’s Greyhound Retail Park.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) is behind the action after caravans entered the area via a rear access road which serves businesses including Asda.

A heavy gate at the front of the site is locked and untouched.

Initially four caravans and associated vehicles arrived on the scrubland resulting in a legal notice being issued on Saturday (June 3) giving 24 hours to leave the area.

But this was ignored leading to a case being listed at Chester Magistrates Court this afternoon (June 7).

In the meantime, another three caravans have arrived with a deadline to leave by noon today. If these new Travellers do not comply with the order then their case will be heard at the same time.

There are no reports of any issues relating to the encampment.

CWaC spokeswoman Rachel Ashley confirmed officers had visited the site to carry out welfare assessments.