Cheshire West and Chester Council is taking legal action against a Traveller family who have parked up on a former council waste depot in Chester's Bumpers Lane.

It was reported to councillors on Monday of last week (January 16) that two caravans and a Ford Ranger pick-up truck had arrived on site.

A week later the council issued a notice addressed to the ‘Hamilton family’ directing them to leave by 1pm today (January 24).

However, the vehicles remained on site after the deadline had expired resulting in a court hearing being arranged for 10am on Friday, January 27, at Chester Magistrates.

William Hamilton, the father of the household, told The Chronicle he was accompanied by his pregnant wife and four children. He was born in Wrexham, grew up in Helsby and had family in Elton.

Mr Hamilton, who has epilepsy, did not wish to comment in detail at this stage but said he was desperately seeking the council’s assistance in securing a house for his family. They had been living in the caravans over the last 18 months after having to leave their previous private rented accommodation for reasons he did not wish to discuss.

He wanted a permanent address so his children could attend school and college. Mr Hamilton said Travellers were constantly subjected to racism in the way they were treated.

"To me, there's good and bad everywhere," said Mr Hamilton, who said he didn't stereotype people.

Mr Hamilton understands contractors are due to move in on Friday to begin demolishing the former council waste depot which is to be redeveloped into new industrial business units.

A council spokesman said: “A Section 77 Notice was served on the group yesterday (January 23), giving them 24 hours to vacate the land.

“As the group didn’t move today the council is applying to the court for an eviction. The hearing is listed for 10am on Friday 27th January at Chester Magistrates’ Court.”