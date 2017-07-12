Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A public consultation on the proposed transfer of orders to public space protection prders (PSPOs), relating to control of dogs and consumption of alcohol, is currently open and will close on July 23.

Cheshire West and Chester Councillor Nicole Meardon, Cabinet member for children and families, said: “We are keen for as many people as possible to have their say on the proposed transfer and encourage you to take part in the consultation.

“PSPOs can be used to regulate activities in particular public places that can have a detrimental effect on the local community. They can help by giving local councils and local police additional powers to tackle anti-social behaviour in specific locations and they support the council aim to have the cleanest, safest and most sustainable neighbourhoods in the country.”

The survey can be completed online or by printing a questionnaire and posting it back to the council. Full details about the consultation, including links to the survey and return address information, can be found on the consultation pages of the Cheshire West and Chester Council website.

The review of the orders is taking place due to national legislative changes. Cheshire West and Chester Council is carrying out a public consultation to determine the views of the general public and other interested bodies on existing rders, with a view to renewing them on a like for like basis. This will ensure that the new legislation does not change or limit the existing powers and restrictions in place.

The existing Orders included as part of the consultation are: the consumption of alcohol in a public place (covering all of Cheshire West and Chester); dog fouling (covering all of Cheshire West and Chester); areas where dogs are excluded (Chester area only); areas where dogs need to be kept on a lead (Chester area only).

The outcome of the public consultation will be considered by Cabinet in the autumn.