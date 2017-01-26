Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A renewed warning has been issued about the dangers of releasing sky lanterns.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is reminding residents that the use of such lanterns can be ‘extremely dangerous’ for animals and pose a fire hazard.

In October 2016 the council voted to ban their use on council-owned land due to the risks to life and property.

Sky lanterns consist of a paper-covered wire or bamboo frame and an open flame heat source which can float in the sky for long distances. When they land they can pose a serious threat to livestock, property and farm machinery.

(Photo: Simon Pain@Billow Farm)

The burning lantern remnants can start fires, endanger lives, destroy property, distress or kill wildlife, pets and farm animals, as well as causing unsightly littering.

Animals can accidently eat the remains of a lantern, causing internal bleeding, which can result in a slow and painful death.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “These lanterns are a menace and cause misery to farmers, their livestock and wildlife.

“Last year we listened to the concerns of local people and imposed a ban on the organised release of sky lanterns on council-owned or council-controlled land and at council-endorsed or supported events – including those not on council land.

“I would urge anyone who is planning to release a sky lantern from their own property to please think again.

“They are a beautiful sight in the night sky but they can have devastating consequences on the environment and animal welfare.”