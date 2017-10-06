Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tackling the growing UK-wide problem of homelessness has challenged both the former Tory administration and current ruling Labour group at Cheshire West and Chester Council.

After Labour took power it had to withdraw controversial plans to fine rough sleepers following a community campaign supported by comedian Mark Thomas.

Recently the council was again accused of criminalising the homeless over posters which made the bold assertion ‘Most people begging in Chester are not homeless’.

The ruling group will be hoping its new ‘holistic’ strategy, recommended for adoption at Wednesday’s (October 11) cabinet, will be less contentious.

However, it does completely reverse the previous Tory administration’s decision to open Richmond Court hostel in Boughton which will now close in 2018.

The 36-bed facility was criticised for being ‘too big’, ‘unmanageable’ and in the ‘wrong place’ .

Now it will be replaced by a new model focused on providing smaller dispersed units across the borough that will rely on community engagement and maintaining strong relationships with local housing providers and landlords.

Labour’s strategy aims to create a seamless service, joining up accommodation and support – including newly commissioned daytime activities – designed ‘to prevent or reduce homelessness and create more stable and sustainable lifestyles’.

Homeless services, currently run by four different providers, will be brought together into one cohesive support service when current contracts end in March next year. Cabinet will be asked to award the new contract to City West Housing Trust (CWHT) of the ForViva Group.

Other features will include:

■ Increased direct access to emergency beds across the borough – with extra provision during severe weather

■ More focus on preventative services including borough-wide hubs providing advice, information, training and group work

■ A ‘Housing First’ approach for some service users – which finds a property first and then places the support around the individual

■ Outreach services and a Rough Sleeper Hotline

The new approach aims to reduce homelessness and prioritise prevention, end the use of bed and breakfast and improve temporary accommodation as well as making it easier to access permanent accommodation and support.

Councillor Angela Claydon, cabinet member for housing, said: “We are committed to reducing levels of homelessness on our borough’s streets and invisible homelessness like sofa surfing and tackling the fundamental causes. The model put forward has been created following extensive consultation and I thank the many people who shared their views and helped shape it.

“Having a stable and affordable home is fundamental to someone’s quality of life. Whilst this is something that many of us take for granted, there are still too many individuals and families, who, for a variety of reasons, experience housing difficulties.

“We work closely with our partners and local community and voluntary groups to provide a range of services to support those who find themselves homeless or who need housing-related support but whilst excellent work is being done, homelessness is increasing.

“With more residents being placed in temporary accommodation we have reviewed our approach and shifted our focus to that of prevention. We can link vital services together in a more effective way to support those most vulnerable.”