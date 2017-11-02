Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire west councillors are backing a campaign to lower the UK voting age from 18 to 16.

At the full council meeting on Thursday, October 26, 2017, Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) decided to support the crusade.

Labour council leader Samantha Dixon said: “Currently 1.5 million 16 and 17-year-olds are denied the vote in public elections in the UK.

“The campaign to lower the voting age is supported by thousands of young people across the country and was listed as the most important issue to young people in our borough who took part in the Make Your Mark campaign led by the UK Youth Parliament.

“This council believes that 16 and 17-year-olds are knowledgeable and passionate about the world in which they live and are as capable of engaging in the democratic system as any other citizen.

“Lowering the voting age to 16, combined with strong citizenship education, would empower young people to better engage in society and influence decisions that will define their future.

“People who can consent to medical treatment, work full-time, pay taxes, get married or enter a civil partnership and join the Armed Forces should also have the right to vote.”

The council has written to Chris Skidmore MP, minister for the constitution, to inform him of their decision in advance of the second reading of the Votes at 16 Private Member’s Bill, spearheaded by Labour MP Jim McMahon, taking place tomorrow (Friday, November 3) in the House of Commons.

CWaC has also written to MPs across the borough appealing for them to support the bill at its second reading.