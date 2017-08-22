The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cheshire West and Chester Council has introduced a British Sign Language (BSL) video on their Local Offer website to promote inclusivity and accessibility.

The video introduces D/deaf people to the Local Offer website and advises them on how to get support to use the site.

The website is an online directory of services, information and an advice hub for children, adults and parents or carers.

It can be found at www.westcheshirelocaloffer.co.uk.

Executive of operations at Deafness Support Network (DSN) Gill Reeder said: “This is an important development for the D/deaf community of Cheshire West and Chester.

“Too often the needs and requirements of D/deaf people simply aren’t being met by organisations and local community groups.

“Although this is a significant improvement, there is still a need for more websites to include BSL into their own work whichever way they can.”

Director of Commissioning People at Cheshire West and Chester Council Alistair Jeffs said: “We are keen to be more inclusive and with DSN’s help have managed to adapt the Local Offer to suit the needs of D/deaf people.

“Now the video is live on the website, D/deaf individuals can quickly access a collection of information on topics from finding local care homes or home care providers to volunteering opportunities or advice on benefits - we hope this truly makes a difference to members of the D/deaf community and are excited to find out what people think of these improvements!”

If you want to find out how to incorporate BSL into your website and help bring communities closer in your area visit www.dsonline.co.uk.