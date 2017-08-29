Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

August may nearly be over but don't panic – experts are forecasting an even hotter September.

An Indian Summer is forecast for the month, with long periods of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to high 20Cs.

Before then, though, it's set to turn cooler with only the South-East of England hanging on to the high temperatures.

Rain will spread eastwards across the UK on Wednesday and showers may be heavy at times. These should clear by the evening but temperatures will struggle to reach the high teens, according to the Weather Channel.

James Madden, of Exacta Weather, said: “The warm weather at the end of August will pave the way for more hot weather as we head into September.

“We expect a number of heat surges through the month and the start of the meteorological autumn.

“Seasonal forecasts will vary in their output but we expect a switch to cooler conditions in October.”