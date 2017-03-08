Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner could easily have died if not for the compassionate and quick-thinking actions of two Chester police officers.

PC Kris Aston and PC Gemma Nicolson thought they were simply responding to reports of a man behaving aggressively when they turned up on City Road late on Wednesday night (March 1).

But the situation turned out to be much more complex when they realised the 70-year-old sitting inside a bus shelter was confused.

He'd missed the last bus back to North Wales, had no other way of getting home and couldn't remember exactly where he lived.

While he didn't have ID on him, he was thankfully carrying information about an illness which alerted the PCs to problems he could face.

They managed to get him out of the rain and into the back of their car where they took the time to work out how they could help him.

But he quickly became very unwell.

PC Aston recalled: “As he was in the back of the police vehicle, we were talking to him when he started to complain of pains in his chest, he was asked what type of pains and an ambulance was requested.

"Speaking to him further and trying to keep him calm, we established his symptoms were worsening, control was updated to upgrade the response to get the ambulance sooner.”

Emergency response

The man rapidly went downhill and the officers had to give first aid and eventually CPR when his condition deteriorated further.

But, thankfully, the man was rushed to hospital by paramedics who arrived a short time later and he is understood to be doing well.

Sergeant Jen Kent said: “This really highlights the compassionate side of policing the city.

"Officers were concerned about the man’s welfare from the moment they began speaking to him and did everything they could to ensure his safety.

"When he became ill they reacted quickly and effectively saved this man’s life.

“Policing isn’t just about arresting criminals and preventing crime, we’re also here for you when you need us, which I hope reassures people visiting and living in Chester City Centre.”

The actions of PCs Aston and Nicolson have not only been praised by their force and the hospital, but also by the people they serve every day.

Scores left comments on social media, like Peter Crowcroft who said: "Wow, this is emergency service and care at its best. Well done."