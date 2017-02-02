Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No custard pies were thrown and nobody ended up in custody but Cheshire traffic cops had to help with the removal of 30 tonnes of custard from the A55 slip road this morning (February 2).

Fortunately, the custard stayed safely on board the articulated lorry which had broken down on the approach to Sainsbury's roundabout in Great Boughton, Chester.

But Cheshire Police roads policing unit jokingly tweeted: "Assisting the recovery of 30 tonnes of custard stuck on the grass A55 near Sainsbury's at Chester #saferroads."

It was no trifling matter for the driver whose vehicle, complete with custard cargo, had to be towed away by a recovery truck.

Police, who were called at 8.50am, cordoned off the scene to make the area safe for other drivers.