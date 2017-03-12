Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you ever dreamed of changing your life - but never had the discipline or motivation?

If so, ITV’s This Time Next Year hosted by Davina McCall wants people like you to apply to feature on the show.

A spokesperson for the programme said: “The show focuses on ordinary people who want to make extraordinary steps in order to change their lives in a year.

“This could be anything from losing weight to finding love, learning a skill or conquering a fear – it’s open to all.”

Anyone who wants to make a big change and is happy to be filmed for national television can apply to take part in the programme.

Contestants will make a pledge in front of the nation that in 365 days their life will be different.

This will be the second series of the successful British prime time reality show.

For more information and to apply click here.