A Chester-based digital creative consultant has helped to raise more than £20,000 for four local charities by trekking to the top of Kilimanjaro.

Jonney Cox, who works at Clicky digital agency’s Chester office, flew out to Tanzania as part of a 12-strong group on September 23 to take on the climb, which saw them reach the 6km summit four days after they started.

Funds raised through the intrepid challenge will go towards CRY for Matthew, The Wingate Centre, The Mid Cheshire Hospital Charity and Red Shift Radio.

Jonney, who wore Clicky branded kit throughout the trek, took on the challenge after being invited by group leader and Red Shift Radio founder, Liz Southall.

Jonney said: “Climbing Kilimanjaro has always been on my bucket list, so when I was approached to take part I just couldn’t say no. It was such a humbling experience and whilst challenging at times, it was worth the sweat and tears to see the fantastic views when we got to the top as well as the amount that we raised when we got to the bottom!”

In the run up to the climb, Jonney spent a lot of time in North Wales, summiting Mount Snowdon over seven times in the space of eight months and walking in the Peak District regularly.

Commenting on Jonney’s feat, agency director of Clicky Laura Hothersall said: “Everyone in the office was rooting for Jonney and we’re so proud of this huge achievement. We love supporting any member of staff when we hear of the great things they’re doing for charity so it was a no-brainer that we would sponsor him to reach the top.”

Practicing what they preach, Laura herself completed the London Marathon in April of this year, raising money for the NSPCC and Hayley Sackett, lead digital designer at Clicky, ran the Chester Marathon on October 8 in aid of Mind, the mental health charity.

Having recently celebrated their 10th anniversary at Chester Zoo, Clicky announced its best year ever last month across revenue, client satisfaction, team capabilities and size.

Clicky now boasts a team of over 45 staff, which has seen a significant growth of 27% within the past year alone.

As one of Google’s most successful UK ‘Premier Partners’, Clicky also now manages over £8million worth of digital advertising spend.

With a multi-million pound turnover, Clicky has no intention on slowing down and has already set various goals for the coming year which include; a talent recruitment plan, strategy for services, plans for social responsibility and investment in career development for all the team.