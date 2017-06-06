Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conservative campaign signs are being vandalised ‘like never before’ ahead of the General Election.

This is the view of the leader of the Cheshire West and Chester Tory opposition.

Frodsham CWaC councillor Lynn Riley said banners were repeatedly being ‘smashed up’.

She added they would be repaired and damaged again ‘within 48 hours’.

Conservative members cited destroyed signs at the side of the A56 through Frodsham and Helsby.

Cllr Riley said: “It’s happened before in previous elections but never to this extent.

“It’s really quite widespread and not just for Graham Evans in Weaver Vale.

“They are put up and lately within 48 hours they have been defaced, damaged or smashed up.”

There are just two days to go before the UK goes to the polls on Thursday (June 8).

Campaigning signs often depict the local candidates, party leaders or general support.

Both the City of Chester and Weaver Vale constituencies are marginal between the Conservatives and Labour with current majorities of less than 1,000 votes from 2015.

Cllr Riley said there was no excuse for campaigning turning ‘malicious’.

She added: “I know it’s small in the greater scheme of things, but we are hearing so much lately about democracy and how it makes us British.

“When you think about it someone is denying someone else’s right to free speech.

“You don’t have to like it but it doesn’t have to be underhand and malicious like this and it’s upsetting. We have all got to live together still on Friday.”

Weaver Vale Labour candidate Mike Amesbury said he 'absolutely did not condone' the damaging of party signs.

He said: "They are an important ingredient of any campaign.

"We have had one or two of ours damaged and sometimes they go missing.

"We are disappointed when it happens and I am sure the other parties are as well."

