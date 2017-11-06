Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's first ever clean eating cafe Skinnys has closed its doors, just a few months after it first opened.

The eatery, which primarily focused on vegetarian, vegan and clean food, proved hugely popular with healthy-eating enthusiasts when it opened on Lower Bridge Street in April.

Mum and son team Donna and Cain Wynne had been inspired to set it up after the success of their sister business in Wrexham and said they wanted to provide healthier takeaway alternatives for people in Chester.

But a statement on Skinnys Facebook page over the weekend confirmed they had closed the store, albeit temporarily, due to 'expensive bills', although they saiJS*112751440d they hoped to re-open in the city once they had found a cheaper location.

It said: "Hello everyone, it’s been a very sad week - bad time of the year and very expensive bills meant we had to close our Chester store temporarily, we do plan on coming back in a less prime/expensive location.

"We are very sad, we built an amazing team of staff and had some amazing loyal customers but business is tough and we didn’t make this choice lightly. As Arnie said, we will be back."