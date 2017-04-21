Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marks & Spencer stores in Chester and Cheshire are unaffected by the first round of its national 'restructure'.

But insecurity remains about their long-term future as the brand adapts to 'changing shopping habits'.

An M&S branch in Warrington was among the first six to be cut by the iconic high street name.

Bosses also revealed the locations of 34 Foodhalls, the nearest being Manchester.

With more changes ahead, a major union says the ongoing uncertainty is unfair on staff.

The firm has entered into consultation with those affected and said they will be guaranteed a job at a nearby outlet.

Last year it announced it would open 200 new food-only stores and close 60 full shops following years of stagnation at its general merchandise division.

Chief executive Steve Rowe said: "Our customers' shopping habits are changing.

"We will open new stores, some will reduce in size, some will move, some will close and others will convert to food-only.

"Each proposal we make will be very carefully considered with our colleagues and customers firmly front of mind.

"It is our intention that nobody leaves M&S and we will work as hard as possible to ensure that we can deliver against this promise."

M&S currently has 959 UK stores – 304 full line stores, 615 food-only stores and 40 outlets.

Usdaw national officer David Gill said: "Staff in all M&S stores were extremely concerned about what the future holds when the company announced a wide-ranging store reorganisation last November, without saying where the axe will fall by detailing which stores are set to close.

"Usdaw has thousands of members working for Marks and Spencer and the staff now need, more than ever, the representation and support of an independent trade union.

"We again urge M&S management to abandon their long-held resistance to recognising Usdaw as the union to represent its staff.

"At this time of great uncertainty, staff need to be assured that an experienced and knowledgeable trade union is interrogating the company's business case for this store reorganisation."

