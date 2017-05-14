Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Stroke Association in Chester has teamed up with England Golf to provide golf courses for stroke survivors in the area.

The first of two Get into Golf five-week courses began last month at Vicars Cross Golf Club in Great Barrow. At the weekly sessions, eight stroke survivors have access to an hour’s coaching session on the driving range and putting green.

A second Get into Golf course for local stroke survivors will also run in June.

Jane Fenwick, information, advice and support coordinator at the Stroke Association, said: “More people than ever before are surviving a stroke. But many stroke survivors tell us that after all the effort to save their lives they then feel isolated when they return home.

(Photo: UGC)

“The golf course provides an opportunity for stroke survivors to meet others who are also experiencing a life after stroke, benefit from exercise, build their confidence and enjoy learning new skills. We would encourage stroke survivors across Chester to get in touch should they like to get involved.”

The Get into Golf programme has been specifically tailored to stroke survivors and participants are asked to contribute £10 to the five-week course. Each week there is an hour’s coaching and all equipment is provided.

Alison Lysons, club support officer for England Golf, said: “Golf offers a great opportunity for stroke survivors to build up their physical activity gradually, develop new skills and increase their overall confidence in a social environment which will encourage those taking part to return and continue with the game.

“Vicars Cross has great facilities for teaching people to play golf and the club’s PGA pro Martin O’Connor has been very keen to support this initiative.”

For further information about the Get into Golf programme, contact Jane Fenwick at the Stroke Association in Chester on 01244 389 264 or email jane.fenwick@stroke.org.uk.