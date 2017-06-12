Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester charity Children Today is looking for brave fundraisers from across Cheshire to take the plunge and dive with sharks to help raise funds to change children’s lives.

Despite being the stuff of nightmares for many, the charity which is based at Chestergates Business Park in Dunkirk, hopes that more brave souls will join their latest dive at the Blue Planet Aquarium joining 10-foot-long sand tiger sharks, stingrays and more in the tank.

The shark dive will take place on Saturday, July 8, at Blue Planet Aquarium and will include basic scuba diving training before participants take the plunge and come face to face with Europe’s largest collection of sharks.

Children Today raises funds to provide specialised equipment for children and young people with disabilities under the age of 25 throughout the UK and relies entirely on voluntary donations.

Regional fundraiser for Children Today Paula Hanford said: “We hope more kind-hearted thrill seekers will help us raise much-needed funds by taking part in this fantastic challenge. It’s a great opportunity to take part in a ‘bucket-list’ event whilst helping to make a real difference to a child’s life.”

Children Today provides funds for a variety of specialised equipment from adapted trikes to powered wheelchairs to help give these children and young people more independence and the best possible quality of life.

Only people who are over 16 and able to swim are able to participate in the dive. To take part you just need to pay £20 deposit and pledge to raise a minimum of £330 in sponsorship.

If you would like to swim with sharks and raise funds for Children Today then reserve your place by contacting the team on 01244 335622.