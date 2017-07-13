Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crossway FC organised a charity football fun day at the Cheshire County Sports Club in Upton to raise funds for charity.

Twenty teams, including some made up of Crossway players, took part in the event, which included a raffle, tombola, ladies football and the latest craze of ‘walking football’, with the funds raised benefiting the charity SPACE.

SPACE is a sensory play area which aims to provide a fun, safe and accessible environment in which children with disabilities and additional needs can play, as well as opportunities for parents and carers to meet and provide mutual support.

Crossway FC chairman Ugo Eboh said: “It was a huge success and everyone had a lot of fun. We wanted to create a real family atmosphere and that’s what we got.”

AFC Bears Paw were crowned cup champions after narrowly beating Love United in the final via penalty shootout.

Prior to this year’s event Love United had struggled to make it through the group stages, but this year they stole the hearts and minds of everyone including the winners, as they went on a memorable and vibrant journey to the final.

Newly joined team Allsorts Spurs beat local regulars Brads Bullets in another close final for the Plate competition; the game being decided by penalties.

Ugo added: “The huge variety of football-based activities going on throughout the day gave the tournament that extra bit of excitement, and everyone was in high spirits, enjoying the beautiful sunshine. There was some great football and, more importantly, we raised lots of money.

“One of the highlights of the day for me was watching Love United along with a number of other teams firstly fill the stand with people and vibrant gospel music for a good 10 minutes after being knocked out in the final.

“We’re delighted with the number of teams playing and that everything came together as planned to help us raise over £1,000. It was an immensely enjoyable day for all involved, and I’m proud of everyone who took part and who helped organise the event.

“Finally a special thank-you should go out to our sponsors for the event, AW Mellor Associates and Makro for taking care of the venue and food for our players and supporting this event.”