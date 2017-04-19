Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV and radio crews have descended on the city because it is marginal seats like Chester that will decide which party ends up in power after June 8.

Chester has been visited by Sky News, ITV and BBC in the hours after Prime Minister Theresa May made her shock General Election announcement on Tuesday.

And earlier today Sam Walker from BBC Radio Five Live pitched up in The Coach House Inn, Northgate Street, where she talked to business people, sixth formers from Christleton High School and politicians from the main parties.

Taking time out between live broadcasts during the Adrian Chiles morning show, Sam, who is one of Five Live’s main presenters, explained why she had been drafted in to talk to Chester people when she had planned to tile her bathroom.

She said: “Well, since the whole of the United Kingdom went into shock yesterday, when the Prime Minister made her announcement at 11am, the one thing we knew at Five Live was we had to get out immediately and talk to people who are going to make a difference in this election and that, of course, is the British public.

“So really over the next only 50 days – can you believe it? We haven’t got very long – we’re going to get to as many places as we can up and down the United Kingdom, talking to people, young and old, new voters, seasoned voters, leavers, remainers, people who perhaps are swapping allegiances now.

“And why Chester? Well, I suppose you’ve got an interesting fight on your hands here, haven’t you? If you look at your history, you were one of the few places in the country, of course, who leaned from Tory to Labour in the last election.”

Sam mused how the EU referendum result – which saw 50.6% of people in Cheshire West voting to leave with ‘remain’ trailing on 49.4% – would factor into the forthcoming election in Chester.

However, sitting Labour MP Chris Matheson, whose majority is just 93, has always insisted the City of Chester constituency voted to remain by around 55% based on samples from the Chester ballot boxes.

Sam continued: “Speaking to local people, I feel this is a place where people have become really politically engaged over the last few years, since the election 2015 but also leading up to that election and then, of course, with the referendum.

“You might say lots of places have really engaged but when you look at the fact that there was that swing – a tiny swing to Labour in 2015 – but then with the referendum, what was the vote, 50.6% to leave? You wonder how much that is going to play into whatever decision the people of Chester choose to make in 50 days’ time.

“Having arrived in the city this morning to see the sheer amount of building work and construction that is going on, that’s another reason I think we’re here because people have been telling us there’s this sense of regeneration going on.

“And then you have an MP who has a very, very small majority and who’s quite outspoken against the leader of his own party.

“So if he’s not going to be a torchbearer for his party and his leader you presume he then has to rely on his reputation locally. And I think he’s said that himself. Is two years enough to do that? It’s going to be interesting.”