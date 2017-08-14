Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elaborate tribute consisting of a full-sized bed has been placed on a grave at Blacon Crematorium.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) admit they have received objections about the extravagant display located near the cemetery's entrance, which also includes several large floral tributes and photographs.

Councillor Karen Shore, Cabinet member for environment, said any graveside tributes should not present a risk to the health and safety of visitors and staff and said the crematorium team were working with the family to remove the tributes.

She said: “I’d like to pass on my condolences to the family. When we lose someone it can be comforting to honour their memory by placing commemorative items on their grave or in the cemetery grounds.

"To ensure we maintain a pleasant and respectful environment, tributes may be placed on private graves.



“Tributes, however, shouldn’t present a risk to the health and safety of visitors or staff. They shouldn’t detract from an overall peaceful environment, for example tributes that are wind, solar, battery or powered in some way to emit light or sound are not allowed.

"The size and number of tributes placed on a grave should also be proportionate.



“There has been a small number of complaints following a bed being used as a tribute and our cemeteries and crematorium team are working with the family to remove the tributes," she added.

