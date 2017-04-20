Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester celebrates St George’s Day on Sunday, April 23 with the return of St George, the princess and a fire breathing dragon in a medieval street performance.

Chester artist Russell Kirk will retell the St George legend through street tournaments held in the city centre.

Expect a few surprises as the updated story gets its own Chester twist.

Children from local primary schools will join the minstrels, knights and jesters bringing the story to life as it moves around the city in a pageant of colour and sound.

Director of place strategy at Cheshire West and Chester Council Alison Knight said: “We have invited St George to Chester. England’s patron saint has been called to protect us from Chester’s fire breathing dragon at the Town Hall.

“Local primary schools have made costumes and props for their part in the performance. Be ready to join in with booing and cheering as the story unfolds.”

Russell added: “This rip-roaring, fast paced performance starts at Chester Town Hall Square at 11am and progresses around the city centre ending in a grand finale confrontation outside the Town Hall.”

Local schools taking part are Hoole All Saints, Kelsall, Chester Bluecoat and Mill View Primary.